IIM Indore To Roll Out Special Courses For Women Looking To Resume Their Careers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sharing the upcoming initiative for women empowerment, emphasizing its dedication to supporting and uplifting women in their professional journeys, Indian Institute of Management Indore on Wednesday stated that it has planned to offer specially designed courses for women who have temporarily put their careers on hold, aiming to empower them to seamlessly reintegrate into the workforce.

“In collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), the institute also plans to assist a hundred women entrepreneurs over the next five years,” said IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on the 27th foundation of the elite b-school on Wednesday.

He added that these entrepreneurs, primarily from rural and semi-urban areas in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, will receive comprehensive support and mentorship to transform their micro-enterprises into thriving ventures.

Rai emphasized the institute's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship with the announcement of plans to mobilize funding for the Incubation Foundation. This initiative will provide crucial seed funding to budding entrepreneurs, helping their innovative ideas flourish. Moreover, it aims to cultivate a culture of entrepreneurship among students, extending support to startups in Indore and across the nation.

IIM Indore celebrated its 27th foundation day with ervor and reverence.

In his address, Rai made three significant announcements that reflect IIM Indore's commitment to nurturing culture, encouraging empowerment, and enhancing innovation.

Sharing information about the new upcoming transformative MDP courses in Hindi, he said, "We have always held our culture close to our hearts, and our recent endeavors - the workshops for Sanskrit, Tamil and Odia, underscore this commitment. While the world often associates management and MBA programmes with English, we proudly declare our Indian identity. It fills me with immense pride to announce that we are soon going to launch Management Development Programmes in Hindi."

“This marks a significant shift, as we break new ground in offering courses in our national language. These programmes, both short-term and long-term, will serve as a tribute to Hindi language and contribute to education for all, setting a pioneering benchmark in the field. The first batch of this two-week General Management Programme in Management (Hindi) will commence in January 2024,” he added.

The director also mentioned that the institute’s G8 project is in progress and soon IIM Indore will have an expansion in terms of state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities.

“This ambitious expansion plan represents a significant leap forward on our journey toward excellence. With the construction of state-of-the-art academic buildings and multi-story hostel blocks, we are poised to accommodate 870 exceptional students who will shape the future. Offices for our esteemed faculty and dedicated staff will ensure a conducive environment for nurturing brilliance,” he said.

Rai reiterated the enduring foundation of IIM Indore, built upon its core values, ethics, and moral principles.

"Each passing day offers us an opportunity to reflect on our journey, our present standing, and our future aspirations. Success is never final; there's always room for improvement,” he concluded.

A longstanding tradition at IIM Indore, the Best Teacher Awards were presented to faculty members who excelled in various aspects of their roles. The criteria for selecting the recipients included teaching feedback, development of new courses, innovative teaching pedagogy, and practical orientation. This year, the esteemed Best Teacher Awards were bestowed upon Prof Jatin Pandey and Prof. Sayantan Banerjee, who received a citation and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each.

Adding to the celebration, IIM Indore also recognized its dedicated staff members through the presentation of the Best Staff Award. The deserving awardees included Manas Parihar, Shashikant Jatwa, and Neha Gupta.

Additionally, the top six percentile faculty members who garnered the highest feedback from students were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to education.

These were: Prof. Jatin Pandey, Prof Manoj Motiani, Prof Harshal Lowalekar, Prof Bhavin J Shah, Prof Sanjeev Tripathi and Prof Mit Vachhrajani

To honor the commitment and dedication of long-serving employees, IIM Indore also presented the 10 (42 employees), 20 (2 employees) and 25 (7 employees) Years of Service Awards to those who have been associated with the institution for a decade or two.

The IPM late Adya Prabha Scholarship was awarded to B Aditi Singh (IPM 2019-24) in absentia, as she is attending a student exchange programme in France. This scholarship was given as to her for securing the highest CGPA in the fourth year of IPM, in fond memory of late Adya Prabha, a student of IIM Indore.