Indore: Nine Months' Cop Effort Results In ₹2cr Drug Seizure, Registration Of 110 Cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This year in nine months police have apprehended 193 people with drugs worth Rs 2 crore and have registered 110 cases against them. Police on Monday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, which is symbolic to non-violence and non-intoxication, released the data of total peddlers caught in the city with smuggled drugs. According to information, the action taken by Indore Police against illegal drug smugglers in the year 2023 is as follows: For brown sugar 72 cases were registered and 02.275 kg of brown sugar was seized from the possession of 137 accused.

Seven cases have been registered on MD drugs and 208 grams of MD drugs was seized from the possession of 8 accused.

Police have also registered 3 cases of Charas smuggling and seized 670 grams of charas from the possession of 5 accused.

22 cases of cannabis were registered and 50. 972 kg of cannabis from the possession of 35 accused was seized.

One case of smack was registered and 14 gram of smack from the possession of 2 accused was seized. Also, 250 gram of opium from the possession of 1 accused was seized.

Similarly, in three cases, 1945 Alprazolam tablets were seized from the possession of 4 accused and only in one case 2 kg of Dodda Chura from the possession of 1 accused was confiscated.

Police on Monday also arrested two and seized 16 gram of brown sugar from them worth Rs 1.60 lakh.

