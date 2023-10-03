Indore: Woman From Andaman Lodges Complaint On E-FIR Portal, Cops Nab Accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Exhibiting pro-active policing, police not only registered a case of jewellery theft based on a complaint made on the Madhya Pradesh police portal by a woman sitting in Andaman and Nicobar Island but also managed to arrest the accused and recover the stolen jewellery.

Police said that the theft victim, Marzina, registered her complaint on Madhya Pradesh E-FIR portal where she described her lost jewellery and other things.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said that Marjina came to Indore in July 2023 to visit Ujjain. On July 30, she hired an auto owned by Sameer Khan, who took her to Ujjain and also brought her back. She also visited Chappan Dukaan in the auto. As she trusted Sameer, she had kept her bag with jewellery in the auto when she got to have some snacks.

Later, when she boarded the flight, she found her jewellery missing from her purse. On reaching Andaman and Nicobar, she searched her entire luggage but did not find the jewellery.

Then she lodged her complaint on the portal. The police contacted her and took further details. She told police that she suspected Sameer had stolen her jewellery. She also shared Sameer’s Facebook profile with the police.

Police questioned Sameer and he confessed that he had stolen the jewellery. He said that when Marjina was eating at Chappan Dukan, he went through her bags and found the jewellery.

Police have recovered 30 gm of gold jewellery worth around Rs 2 lakh, which includes two gold chains, two earrings sets, and one nose ring.

