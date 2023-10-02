Indore: 14-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Choral River During Ganpati Visarjan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Choral River near Jayanti Mata Temple during the Ganpati visarjan festivities in Indore.

The boy Ansharaj, son of Umeesh Singh, drowned in the Choral River near Jayanti Mata Temple. The incident occurred when Ansharaj, along with his friends, went for immersion in the river after the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony.

According to friends, while attempting to save another friend who was struggling in the deep water, Ansharaj went under and did not resurface. Approximately an hour later, with the help of local divers near the Nau Ghat Khedi area, his lifeless body was retrieved from the river. Subsequently, he was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Barwaha.

Local police informed Ansharaj's family about the tragic incident. It was reported that a group of around 25 individuals from Sangam Nagar had gathered for the Ganpati idol immersion, including children and youth. They arrived at Jayanti Mata after immersing a Ganesha idol near the Forest Check Post and were participating in the ritualistic activities.

Before reaching the Nau Ghat Khedi, where Ansharaj met with the accident, the group had already immersed another Ganesha idol near the Sangam River. Some were cooking food, and others were taking a dip in the river. Ansharaj, a resident of Sangam Nagar, was among those who were bathing.

According to local reports, the incident occurred when Ansharaj's friend Dhruv Pawar started drowning during his bath. Upon seeing this, Ansharaj attempted to rescue him but, unfortunately, lost his own life in the process. Despite the efforts of those who knew how to swim, Ansharaj went deeper into the water and could not be saved.

The Nau Ghat Khedi divers were summoned to the site, and they successfully retrieved Ansharaj's

Ansharaj's body has been sent for post-mortem. The local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.