Indore: MP Lalwani, Collector Ilayaraja Conduct Cleanliness Drive At City Zoo, Pipliyahana Lake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Collector Dr Ilayaraja T and officials of Income Tax Department conducted cleanliness drive at the city zoo and Pipliyahana Lake, under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' Campaign on Sunday.

The 1-hour drive started at 10 am at Indore's Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum and Pipliyana Pond. MP Shankar Lalwani, Indore, Ajay Attri, Principal Income Tax Commissioner-1, Indore and his Income Tax team join the hand.

District Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. also joined in the cleaning drive at Kamla Nehru Zoological Museum. Besides, Tax Consultant Association, Chartered Accountant Association, Zoo Museum Administration, retired officers and employees of the department and distinguished taxpayers of the city participated in the evening.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)