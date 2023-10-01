 Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti Eve
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti Eve

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti Eve

On this occasion, nearby residents along with senior scientists Raja Rammana Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) also participated enthusiastically.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 01, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti Eve |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign on Sunday by doing one hour voluntary labour (Shramdaan) at CAT square. On this occasion, nearby residents along with senior scientists Raja Rammana Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) also participated enthusiastically. 

E-waste was collected from the houses by Indore Municipal Corporation. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhargav wrote, “Today, on the call of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, under 'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan', voluntary labor is being carried out in the entire country. Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, I had the privilege of joining the Honorable Prime Minister's pledge towards cleanliness by donating labor at CAT intersection today.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: IAF Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Near Bhopal
article-image

“During this time, e-waste was also collected for environmental protection. Heartfelt gratitude to all the scientists including Dr. Shankar V Nakhe, Director of Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology, for providing their positive support in this campaign,” he added.

Cleanliness campaign ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Notably, A day before Gandhi Jayanti i.e. on 1st October, the union government is running a cleanliness campaign (Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign) across the country. PM Narendra Modi has appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in this campaign. He said that the cleanliness of India is the collective responsibility of all the family members of the country and public participation is very important in this.

Read Also
MP: Viral Video Shows 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Raised At Milad Un Nabi Procession In Jabalpur, VHP,...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Khargone District Jail Prisoner Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: Khargone District Jail Prisoner Dies On Way To Hospital

MP: 'I'm Here To Liberate Badnawar,' Says Congress Leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat 

MP: 'I'm Here To Liberate Badnawar,' Says Congress Leader Bhanwarsingh Shekhawat 

Indore Accident: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party

Indore Accident: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As High Speed Car Rams Into Truck On Way Back From Party

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcomes Equestrian Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns...

Indore: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Welcomes Equestrian Gold-Medalist Sudipti Hajela As She Returns...

Indore: Student Loses Hand, 11 Others Injured As High Speed School Bus Going For Picnic Overturns On...

Indore: Student Loses Hand, 11 Others Injured As High Speed School Bus Going For Picnic Overturns On...