Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Participates In ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign On Gandhi Jayanti Eve

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign on Sunday by doing one hour voluntary labour (Shramdaan) at CAT square. On this occasion, nearby residents along with senior scientists Raja Rammana Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) also participated enthusiastically.

E-waste was collected from the houses by Indore Municipal Corporation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhargav wrote, “Today, on the call of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, under 'Swachhta Hi Seva Abhiyan', voluntary labor is being carried out in the entire country. Under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, I had the privilege of joining the Honorable Prime Minister's pledge towards cleanliness by donating labor at CAT intersection today.”

“During this time, e-waste was also collected for environmental protection. Heartfelt gratitude to all the scientists including Dr. Shankar V Nakhe, Director of Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology, for providing their positive support in this campaign,” he added.

Cleanliness campaign ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Notably, A day before Gandhi Jayanti i.e. on 1st October, the union government is running a cleanliness campaign (Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign) across the country. PM Narendra Modi has appealed to the countrymen to actively participate in this campaign. He said that the cleanliness of India is the collective responsibility of all the family members of the country and public participation is very important in this.

