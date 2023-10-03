Indore: Discom Gives More Power To Green Energy In Western MP | File photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In line with the Central and state’s government’s initiative, Western Madhya Pradesh is increasing its production of energy for reducing its burden on non-renewable sources of energy. The Malwa-Nimar region is harnessing solar energy at 9,500 locations and wind energy at 101 locations.

Indore leads in solar energy initiatives, with approximately 5,700 locations, including the city, super corridor, bypass, etc, generating electricity from solar energy panels. The city’s total solar energy production is around 80 megawatt against 115 megawatt in the entire Malwa-Nimar region.

Solar panels with a capacity of 64 megawatt are installed in low-tension consumption areas, while panels with a capacity of over 51 megawatt are installed in high-tension consumer areas.

Subsidies are periodically provided under the solar net metering scheme, reducing bills for current electricity consumers. Additionally, electricity is generated through windmills also in Malwa-Nimar.

Electricity is being produced from wind at approximately 100 locations in the hilly regions of Malwa. All generated electricity is supplied to MP West Zone Distribution Company. These electricity producers are paid based on contracts by MP Power Management Company, Jabalpur.

Mandsaur district has the highest wind energy capacity in Malwa, with 825 megawatt of wind turbines installed. Following this, Dewas has 760 megawatt, Ratlam has 635 megawatt, Shajapur has 410 megawatt, Dhar has 213 megawatt, Agar has 156 megawatt and Ujjain has 137 megawatt of electricity production capacity through wind energy.

Ratlam district has the most units, while Mandsaur has the highest capacity. Electricity is generated through rotation of turbine blades and transmitted through 33 kV lines from various locations to feeders in the state. The maximum electricity production capacity at all these locations is 3,137 megawatt.

The largest wind energy plant

Advancing in the direction of wind energy, the largest plant in Madhya Pradesh has been operational in Badnawar area via ultra-high voltage lines, supplying electricity up to Indore.

In Badnawar, near Multhan village, there is an active Adani Wind Power Plant with a capacity of 325 megawatt. Hundreds of windmills are installed in this plant. Approximately 4,000 units of electricity are generated daily from a one-megawatt windmill.