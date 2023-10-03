Indore: IDA Officials Inspect ‘Near Complete’ Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, being built by Indore Development Authority (IDA) near Narmada Square at the back side of Rajendra Nagar in Scheme No 97 Part 4, is almost complete. The inspection of the auditorium was done by IDA officials on Monday.

Chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that it is proposed to be inaugurated before the model code of conduct for assembly elections. Chavda inspected the auditorium and gave instructions to complete the remaining work soon.

Chawda said that the auditorium will have a seating capacity for 1200 people. It will be helpful in establishing new dimensions in cultural activities of city. The auditorium will be the most modern among all auditoriums in the city.

It will be equipped with modern facilities which include separate parking for two wheeler and four wheelers, beautiful campus and high quality equipment. Sound and other stage facilities will be available.

It is noteworthy that a gallery has also been constructed displaying various aspects of legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar’s life. Apart from this, the fully air-conditioned hall has modern meeting arrangements and a green room, arrangements for important persons, a separate room and other such facilities. The construction of the auditorium will fulfill a big demand of the western region.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)