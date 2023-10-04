Bhopal: City Sees 3 Car Break-ins In 48 Hrs; Cash, Laptops Stolen

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gangs targeting valuables kept inside the cars have again become active, as three such incidents have been reported in the state capital in the last 48 hours. The first such incident took place in TT Nagar area in broad daylight on Sunday, where unidentified thieves made away with laptop and other valuables worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and managed to escape the CCTV scanner too.

On Monday too, the culprits targeted two parked cars in Arera Colony and Hanumanganj localities. They resorted to a new modus operandi in Hanumanganj area, where they told the car owner, identified as Ranjeet Singh Bagga (72) that the oil from his car was leaking. As Bagga and his son went to check the vehicle, three culprits spread some gaseous chemical, owing to which the fumes shrouded the car and one of them managed to make away with a laptop and a bag kept on the rear seat of the car, the total value of goods was around Rs 2 lakh.

Station house officer (SHO) Of Hanumanganj, Awadhesh Bhadoria told Free Press that the incident, the first of its kind in the state capital, has been caught on CCTV camera. By their appearance, the culprits seemed to be hailing from the southern part of the country. The culprits ran towards Nadra Bus stand after committing the crime.

Similarly, a band of thieves broke the window of the car owned by a bank employee in Arera colony on Monday morning and made away with Rs 50,000 cash kept inside a bag, and his laptop. The cops were reported, who were left in a lurch as no CCTV footage of the incident was available.

He added that a police team constituting eight members has been constituted to look into the case and apprehend the accused. It was also learnt that no specific time of the day is fixed for the culprits to commit the crime, as one of the incidents had taken place in broad daylight, whereas the Hanumanganj incident took place during the evening hours.

