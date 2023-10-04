 Indore: Sarpanch Apprehended For Accepting ₹80K Bribe
The operation unfolded after a complaint was lodged by an individual engaged in fish farming within a mine in the village.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):  A team of Lokayukta apprehended the sarpanch of Sinhasa village for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 in Indore on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the context of ongoing negotiations between the Sarpanch Narayan Chouhan and the complainant.

The complainant, identified as Puran Rathore, engaged in fish farming in Jawahar Tekri, Sinhasa, lodged a complaint stating that Chouhan had been demanding an annual payment of ₹2.5 lakhs. Rathore had been paying ₹1 lakh annually until this year when Chouhan purportedly increased the demand.

However, this time, the Sarpanch allegedly increased the demand to  Rs 2.5 lakhs, prompting the aggrieved party to file a complaint.

Today, the Lokayukta's team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel, caught the Sarpanch red-handed accepting Rs 80,000 bribe. He was handed over to the Chandannagar Police. The case is now under investigation, and action is being taken under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

