Indore: 8th CLC Granted For Nearly 10K Vacant Seats; Registrations From Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has granted one more round of college-level counselling for filling seats lying vacant in government and private colleges across the state. As per information, around 10,000 seats are lying vacant in colleges in Indore division itself.

Registration for the eight CLC round will start on Wednesday. The registration window will remain open for only two days.

The CLC will facilitate admission to traditional courses including BA, BCom, BSc, MA, MCom, MSc etc. After registration, the students will have to get their documents verified by October 7. The merit list of students will be released on October 9. Students allotted seats will have to report to the respective colleges and submit fees for confirmation of admission.

DLC for filling vacant seats at DAVV from today

Departmental Level Counseling (CLC) has been organised on Wednesday and Thursday to give admission to students on the vacant seats of the courses of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya which were under common university entrance test (CUET). To take part in the admission process, students will have to report to the departments concerned an hour before the counselling commences that is around 9.30 am. Students will have to submit documents. According to officials, non-CUET students will also be given a chance for admission. They will be selected on merit basis.

