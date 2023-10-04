Indore: 40 Fuel Pumps Acquired By Admin For Assembly Polls |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure adequate availability and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and CNG in the district during the upcoming State Assembly elections 2023, orders have been issued by collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T to acquire various pumps in the district.

During elections, petroleum, oil, and lubricants (pol) storage and distribution systems arrangements have to be made for the government-acquired vehicles for transportation of sector officers, sector magistrates, polling parties and other election related works so that poll arrangements are uninterrupted. For this, 40 pumps of the district have been acquired by the collector and district election officer. All the pump owners and operators have been ordered to keep a safe reserve stock of 2,000 litres of petrol and 4,000 litres of supplyable diesel till the completion of the election process and the supply of petrol and diesel will be done by the deputy district election officer, sub-divisional revenue officer, tehsildar of the concerned area. This will be done on the basis of POL slip issued by additional tehsildar, naib tehsildar and nodal officer. If the pump operators refuse to give POL, legal action will be taken against the concerned as per rules.