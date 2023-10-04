Indore: BSF Men Take Part In Amrit Kalash Yatra With Fervour

BSF jawan | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT), Border Security Force (BSF) participated with full vigour in the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign' at Devguradia and Barlai Jagir on Tuesday. The Meri Maati Mera Desh (MMMD) is the culmination of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Commemoration. In the second phase of MMMD, ‘mitti’ (soil) is being collected from each household of India as a symbolic contribution and express the people's participation towards creation of an Amrit Vatika in Delhi. BSF is the Nodal organisation to lead the local interventions of Amrit Kalash Yatra in Indore and other locations throughout the country.

Border Security Force (BSF) collected mitti from 246 villages of Indore district on September 29 and 30. The mitti collected from villages are brought to block level for mixing for further move to Delhi by today. The celebrations organised at 4 Blocks of Indore district in which BSF participated at two places at Devguradia of Indore and Barlailagir of Sanwer block.

In Devguradia, Indore block deputy commandant, Rajesh Sharma, along with 45 BSF personnel including BSF Brass Band team participated in the celebration and assistant commandant Naresh Kumar, along with 19 personnel participated in the celebration at Barlai Jagir of Sanwer Block. The officials of civil administration, students and large numbers of local populace participate in the celebration. The Panch Pran pledge was administrated by BSF party commander at Devguradia to everyone present there. The ceremonious BSF Brass Band also added a distinct colour to the event. Melodious and patriotic tunes played by the BSF band filled emotion and patriotism in the crowd.

