 Regularisation Issue: Admin Ready To Give NOC To Undisputed Plots In Indore's Tulsi Nagar, Claim Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRegularisation Issue: Admin Ready To Give NOC To Undisputed Plots In Indore's Tulsi Nagar, Claim Residents

Regularisation Issue: Admin Ready To Give NOC To Undisputed Plots In Indore's Tulsi Nagar, Claim Residents

A delegation of Tulsi Nagar residents met district collector IlayarajaT at his office to know the status of regularisation of their colony.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
A delegation of Tulsi Nagar residents meet collector Ilayaraja T at his office on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tulsi Nagar, who have been campaigning for regularisation of their colony for the past many years, on Tuesday claimed that the district administration is ready to give a no-objection certificate to dispute-free private plots in the colony.

However, the residents rejected the offer by the collector stating that they want NOC for the entire colony so that it can be regularised.

A delegation of Tulsi Nagar residents met district collector IlayarajaT at his office to know the status of regularisation of their colony.

“The collector told us that based on the investigation report presented by a committee constituted by the district administration, the district administration will register all the residents of Tulsi Nagar. He, however, stated that NOC will be handed over to Indore Municipal Corporation for regularisation of plots on dispute-free private land,” he said.

The collector told the residents that for the remaining plots of Tulsi Nagar, where there has been a violation of the sections of the old Ceiling Act, only the state government can provide NOC.

The delegation expressed its disagreement with the collector’s stand on the issue.

Rajesh Tomar and Shambhunath Singh of Shri Tulsi Saraswati Social Welfare Society said that the district administration offered to give NOC to only 500 out of 2,500 plots in Tulsi Nagar.

“This is unacceptable to us as it will deprive many residents of the benefits of regularisation. We will meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had committed that he would regularise the colony, and upraise him about the offer being extended to them and seek relief for all residents,” they added.

Read Also
IIM Indore To Roll Out Special Courses For Women Looking To Resume Their Careers
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan For Projects Worth ₹6.50-cr Performed In Dewas

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Dewas News: BNP Organises Cleanliness Drive

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Animal Husbandry College Organises National Seminar In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: Case Registered Against Factory Manager In Sanyog Pharma Fire Case In Pithampur

Indore: Woman Duped Of ₹14.53L In Social Media Scam

Indore: Woman Duped Of ₹14.53L In Social Media Scam