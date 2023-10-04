Regularisation Issue: Admin Ready To Give NOC To Undisputed Plots In Indore's Tulsi Nagar, Claim Residents

A delegation of Tulsi Nagar residents meet collector Ilayaraja T at his office on Tuesday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Tulsi Nagar, who have been campaigning for regularisation of their colony for the past many years, on Tuesday claimed that the district administration is ready to give a no-objection certificate to dispute-free private plots in the colony.

However, the residents rejected the offer by the collector stating that they want NOC for the entire colony so that it can be regularised.

A delegation of Tulsi Nagar residents met district collector IlayarajaT at his office to know the status of regularisation of their colony.

“The collector told us that based on the investigation report presented by a committee constituted by the district administration, the district administration will register all the residents of Tulsi Nagar. He, however, stated that NOC will be handed over to Indore Municipal Corporation for regularisation of plots on dispute-free private land,” he said.

The collector told the residents that for the remaining plots of Tulsi Nagar, where there has been a violation of the sections of the old Ceiling Act, only the state government can provide NOC.

The delegation expressed its disagreement with the collector’s stand on the issue.

Rajesh Tomar and Shambhunath Singh of Shri Tulsi Saraswati Social Welfare Society said that the district administration offered to give NOC to only 500 out of 2,500 plots in Tulsi Nagar.

“This is unacceptable to us as it will deprive many residents of the benefits of regularisation. We will meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who had committed that he would regularise the colony, and upraise him about the offer being extended to them and seek relief for all residents,” they added.

Read Also IIM Indore To Roll Out Special Courses For Women Looking To Resume Their Careers

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)