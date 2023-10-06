Madhya Pradesh: Don't Believe WhatsApp Messages, Model Code Of Conduct Will Not Be Announced Today, Check Date Here

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is inaugurating projects back-to-back, one thing is confirmed: Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in round the corner in the poll-bound state. But, When?

Well, Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a meeting of observers in New Delhi on Friday. Similarly, Chief Electoral Officer virtually held a meeting of district officers to discuss the polling preparation. These meets have accelerated speculation that MCC might be announced today anytime 4pm. Don't believe WhatsApp messages claiming MCC has come into effect, they are fake.

However, as per our sources close to the ECI, Model Code of Conduct will not be announced today, and is most likely to be implemented either tomorrow on Saturday or maximum by Sunday (October 8).

What is Model Code of Conduct?

Model Code of Conduct or MCC are the set of guidelines which are issued by Election Commission Of India to regulate the behaviour of politic la parties and candidates contesting the elections during the pre-poll period.

It is usually announced 45 days ahead of elections.

Once the MCC comes into effect, following things are barred:

1. The government cannot conduct any recruitment drives.

2. Political parties holding any meeting or campaign rallies must inform the local police about the details like time and venue.

3. Most important: The political parties cannot make any announcements or launch welfare schemes to woo the voters.

And this is the major reason why CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hiked the amount from Rs 1000 to Rs 1250 under Ladli Behna Yojana on October 4-- barely a few days before Code of Conduct. In fact, since the month started, the chief minister has been seen laying foundation stones of various projects.

On Friday, CM Chouhan laid foundation stone and launched projects worth more than Rs 53,000 crore in a programme organised at Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal. Similarly, in the evening, he will perform bhoomi pujan of ropeway works at Chhatarpur-based Jatashankar Temple-- also known as the Kedarnath of Bundelkhand.

