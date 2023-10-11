 Pune: Aspiring Police Officer Takes Her Own Life In Urali Kanchan
The police have registered a case as an accidental death at the Loni Kalbhor police station

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:07 PM IST
A 25-year-old woman, who had been preparing for a career in the police force, tragically took her own life by hanging in the Urali Kanchan area of Pune on Monday.

The woman has been identified as Sonali Dhanaji Dhumal, a resident of Tilekarmala in Uruli Kanchan. The police have registered a case as an accidental death at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

"Despite facing personal challenges such as a failed marriage and divorce, Sonali was determined to pursue her dream of joining the police force for the past year. Unfortunately, her parents weren't at home when the tragic incident occurred," said the police. 

The police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sonali's suicide. However, as of now, the reason behind her tragic decision remains unknown, leaving her family and the local community in shock and grief.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

