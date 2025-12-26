Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Logo Competition Receives Overwhelming Response With 3,067 Entries | Representative Image

Nashik: For the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the Kumbh Mela Authority had organised a logo (emblem design) competition. The deadline for submission of entries was 20 December 2025. The competition received an unprecedented response from across India as well as at the global level, with a total of 3,067 entries received, informed Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh.



Out of the total entries received, 1,055 were from Maharashtra, including 79 entries from Nashik district. A total of 1,942 entries were received from other states across the country, while 70 participants took part from abroad. Participants from more than 25 states in India joined the competition, with a notably large participation from youth in the 18 to 24 age group.



The selection process for the received entries will be conducted in an extremely rigorous manner. For this purpose, a jury panel comprising experts of national and international repute will be appointed.

The panel will include experts from architecture, academia, cultural studies, as well as the visual and fine arts. Through this panel, the entries will undergo multi-level and in-depth scrutiny, and the final results of the competition will be announced by the end of January 2026.



"Held every twelve years at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. The logo selected for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 will symbolise the spiritual essence of Nashik–Trimbakeshwar and India’s rich cultural heritage. It will express faith, celebration, and timeless tradition on a global platform and across all media. The overwhelming response to this competition reflects the public’s curiosity, emotional connection, and creative enthusiasm towards Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027," Commissioner Shekhar Singh expressed on this occasion.