Jalgaon: Over 1,100 Vehicles Penalised, Rs 13.71 Lakh Fine Collected In Special Traffic Inspection Campaign |

Jalgaon: Under the 'Special Vehicle Inspection Campaign' conducted by the Jalgaon District Police Force, strict action was taken against more than 1100 vehicles in the district, and a fine of Rs. 13.71 lakh was collected.



To prevent increasing road accidents in Jalgaon district, to deter those violating traffic rules, and to control criminal activities, on December 24, Dr Maheshwar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Jalgaon, had instructed all police station in-charge officers and traffic branches in the district to conduct strict checkpoints and take action.

Jalgaon: Over 1,100 Vehicles Penalised, Rs 13.71 Lakh Fine Collected In Special Traffic Inspection Campaign |

Accordingly, a 'Special Vehicle Checking Drive' was implemented throughout the district. For this purpose, all police stations and traffic branches in the district formed their teams and thoroughly inspected vehicles. This special campaign primarily focused on vehicles without number plates and underage drivers.



In this campaign conducted on December 24, a total of 1106 vehicles were penalized, and a total of Rs. 13,71,450/- (Thirteen lakh seventy-one thousand four hundred and fifty rupees) in compounding fees (fines) was collected. Action was taken against a total of 463 vehicles without number plates or with fancy number plates, and a fine of Rs. 4,45,000/- was collected from them.

Similarly, action was taken against a total of 107 underage drivers who were driving in violation of traffic rules, and a fine of Rs. 4,04,500/- was collected from them. In this regard, the police are appealing to parents not to give vehicles to their minor children.

Action has been taken against 536 vehicles for violating other traffic rules, and a fine of Rs. 5,21,950/- has been collected. In this way, a total fine of Rs. 13,71,000 has been collected. The Jalgaon City Traffic Branch, Bhusawal City, Chalisgaon City Traffic Branch, and all police stations in the district actively participated in this campaign.