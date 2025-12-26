Jalgaon: ABVP Survey Reveals High Student Absenteeism In Colleges, Blames Post-COVID Online Learning |

Jalgaon: Akhil Bhartiya vidyarthi parishad (ABVP) conducted a survey through a committee at the Khandesh and Marathwada levels regarding student absenteeism in colleges. The survey concluded that a large number of students are absent from colleges, and the committee chairman, retired principal and renowned educationist Anil Rao, stated today that many radical changes are needed in the higher education system to address this issue.

Principal Rao said that student attendance in the higher education sector has decreased after COVID-19. This is directly affecting academic quality, mental health, and social development. Against this backdrop, the All India Students' Council took this problem seriously and conducted a survey at the Khandesh and Marathwada levels.

The survey included six participants: students, parents, principals, institution heads, and university authority officials. During the survey, information was collected and analysed using questionnaires, direct interaction, and under the guidance of education experts.

The conclusions drawn after this analysis are as follows: Financial difficulties, travel, and family reasons are contributing to absenteeism. The availability of online resources reduces the perceived need for physical class attendance, there is laxity in attendance rules, the learning process is not sufficiently engaging, and the education system in the educational policy is not student-centric.

Participation in co-curricular activities, sports, cultural, and social programs has decreased. After COVID-19, it was observed that online education has reduced direct contact between students and the college. While outlining the measures to be taken in this regard, Principal Anil Rao said that all universities and affiliated colleges in the state should conduct dialogue programs and awareness campaigns at the district and taluka levels.

Programs should be implemented to support the mental, social, and educational development of the students. A constructive approach, including peaceful protests, will also be adopted for the educational benefit of the students.

It was also stated that this detailed report will be submitted to the Government of Maharashtra and the University Grants Commission.