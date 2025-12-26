 Nashik's Swara Karmarkar To Captain Maharashtra U-17 Girls At National Table Tennis Championship
Swara Karmarkar from Nashik has been selected for the Maharashtra Under-17 girls’ team for the School National Table Tennis Championship organised by the School Games Federation of India. She has also been entrusted with the responsibility of captaining the Maharashtra team. The championship will be held at Perambalur in Tamil Nadu.

Along with Swara Karmarkar, the Maharashtra team includes Ruchita Dharwatkar (Pune), Anvi Karambalekar (Thane), Anisha Patra (Raigad), and Sai Kulkarni (Pune). Swara is training under the guidance of coaches Jay Modak and Puneet Desai.

