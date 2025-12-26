Pune: PMC Suspends Junior Engineer For Skipping Election Duty | File Image (Representative Pic)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended a junior engineer for failing to report for election-related duty during the ongoing preparations for the PMC General Elections 2025-26.

According to an official press note issued by the PMC Election Office, Ammina Gadivadar, a Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department, Pune 1 Office, was assigned election duty at the Kondhwa-Yewalewadi Regional Office. However, she did not report for duty, causing disruption to election-related work.

The Election Office stated that election duty is treated as a national responsibility under Section 14 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act and in accordance with directives issued by the State Election Commission.

Taking a serious view of the lapse, the concerned Returning Officer ordered her suspension with immediate effect.

The PMC Election Office has also warned that strict action will be taken against any other officer or employee who fails to report for election duty during the election process.