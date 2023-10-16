Divisional meeting of Member of Parliament of Pune and Solapur division conducted on October 14 at DRM office, Pune

On October 14, 2023 Members of Parliament of Pune and Solapur area held a meeting with the General Manager of Central Railway Naresh Lalwani and Principal Heads of various departments alongwith Divisional Railway Manager of Pune and Solapur division at the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office at Pune.

Total 9 MPs were present for the meeting-

1) MP Srinivas Patil / Lok Sabha - Satara

2) Vandana Chavan / Rajya Sabha,

3) Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande / Lok Sabha - Shirdi,

4) Srirang Appa Barane / Lok Sabha - Maval,

5) Dr. Jayasidheswar Shivacharya Swamy/Lok Sabha – Solapur,

6) Dr. Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare / Lok Sabha - Latur,

7) Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar / Lok Sabha - Madha,

8) Dhairyashsheel Mane / Lok Sabha - Hatkanangle

9) Omprakash Bhupal Singh alias Pawan Raje Nimbalkar / Lok Sabha - Osmanabad

were present in the meeting.

The MPs held detailed discussions with the General Manager and other senior officials on various railway projects, ongoing and completed development works and railway related issues pertaining to various passenger facilities.

General Manager Naresh Lalwani welcomed the MPs and appreciated them for their motivation and cooperation in completing the project.

Lalwani said that under the guidance of the Hon. MPs, the railway administration will provide better travel facilities to the passengers in the future as well.

During the meeting Shrirang Appa Barne is elected as the Chairman of the Divisional Parliamentary Committee for Pune Railway Division and

Dr. Jayasidheswar Shivacharya mahaswamiji is elected as the Chairman of the Divisional Parliamentary Committee of Solapur Railway Division.

Divisional Railway Manager of Pune Division Smt. Indu Dubey and Divisional Railway Manager of Solapur Division Neeraj Kumar Dohre gave a presentation for the completed and ongoing works viz new halts for passenger trains, lifts and escalator facilities provided at various stations, Road over bridges, subways provided by replacing level crossing railway gates, other works etc.

Various topics like railway track doubling, train halts, platform expansion, Electrification of new trains, facilities for passengers at stations, escalators, lifts, new foot over bridge, LED lights, UTS mobile app ticket system, beautification of stations etc. discussed in detail in the meeting.

