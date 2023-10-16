Pune: Bangladeshi Minor Forced Into Prostitution After False Job Promise In India | Representative Image

In yet another case, a minor girl from Bangladesh was brought to India under the promise of a job but was allegedly subjected to rape and forced into prostitution. The victim, a 17-year-old girl from Khulna district in Bangladesh, reported the incident to local police.

The Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch intervened and arrested two individuals, including a woman, both from Bangladesh. A case has been registered at the Swargate police station, and additional individuals named Naima, Shahikul, and Bovkar Mandol have also been implicated.

The victim was initially lured to India with promises of a job but experienced a series of distressing events. Her Aadhaar card was prepared in the Palghar area, and she was later taken to Chennai, where she endured abuse by Naima's maternal uncle.

Read Also Divisional meeting of Member of Parliament of Pune and Solapur division conducted on October 14 at...

Forced marriage and prostitution

She reached out to an acquaintance, Shahikul, who provided her with the contact information of Bovkar Mandol. Upon arriving in Mumbai, Mandol forced her into a forced marriage and prostitution. She then contacted another acquaintance, Yusuf, who introduced her to his sister, Tahera who took her into custody and coerced her into prostitution.

The victim managed to break free from Tahera's control. Sagar Kekan and Amey Rasal, police constables of the Social Security Cell, played a crucial role in the case's resolution.