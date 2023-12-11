Attention! Two-hour Block On Part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway For Erection Of Gantries On Tuesday | File

Traffic will be blocked for two hours on the Pune and Mumabi-bound lanes of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday for the erection of overhead gantries, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

MSRDC informed that the traffic will be diverted to the old Mumbai Pune Highway for 2 hours from 12 to 2 pm on December 12.

The erection of gantries will be done at Kusgaon Dheku Village KM 56/900 and Ozarde Trauma Care Center Km 74/900 on the Highway, the MSRDC said in a release.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the first-access controlled highway in the county.

Meanwhile, The frequency of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway continues to rise, with daily incidents witnessing an alarming increase. A severe accident took place near Khopoli in Raigad in the wee hours of Sunday, where a private bus, belonging to Vaibhav Travels, collided with a trailer, resulting in the tragic death of the bus driver and serious injuries to six passengers.

Various emergency services swiftly responded to the accident, including the Devdoot Rescue Team, Borghat Police Station, Khopoli Police, Delta Force personnel, Maharashtra Security Force personnel, Lokmanya Hospital ambulances and a social organization's team dedicated to helping the victims.

Six of the injured passengers were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Panvel for immediate medical attention. Simultaneously, the bus driver, who tragically lost his life in the accident, was taken to the Khopoli Nagar Palika Hospital for postmortem procedures.