Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Driver Killed, 10 Others Injured After Private Bus Collides With Truck Near Khopoli |

Mumbai: The frequency of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway continues to rise, with daily incidents witnessing an alarming increase. A severe accident took place near Khopoli in Raigad, where a private bus, belonging to Vaibhav Travels, collided with a truck, resulting in the tragic death of the bus driver and serious injuries to ten passengers.

Swift Response From Emergency Services

Various emergency services swiftly responded to the accident, including the Devdoot Rescue Team, Borghat Police Station, Khopoli Police, Delta Force personnel, Maharashtra Security Force personnel, Lokmanya Hospital ambulances and a social organization's team dedicated to helping the victims.

Ten of the injured passengers were admitted to the MGM Hospital in Panvel for immediate medical attention. Simultaneously, the bus driver, who tragically lost his life in the accident, was taken to the Khopoli Nagar Palika Hospital for postmortem procedures.

Traffic Disruption Due To Accident

The accident at Khopoli however disrupted traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, causing delays to motorists. The aftermath of this tragic incident has also raised concerns about the overall safety and management of traffic on this busy expressway, prompting authorities to reconsider and reinforce safety measures.

The recent surge in accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway over the past few days has heightened public anxiety. This particular incident has not only claimed a life but has left ten individuals injured, highlighting the urgency for enhanced safety measures and strict enforcement of traffic regulations on this vital route. The injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment at Panvel's MGM Hospital.