WATCH VIDEO: 21-Year-Old Drowns In Water Body At Plus Valley In Tamhini Ghat | Sourced

A 21-year-old boy, a Solapur native pursuing education in Pune, drowned in a water body at Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat on Tuesday. The incident occurred around noon, and despite extensive efforts, his body was recovered much later, around 9:30 in the evening. The boy has been identified as Rohan Viresh Loni.

As per the information received, Loni was among a group of friends visiting Plus Valley in Tamhini Ghat. While exploring the area, they came across a water body and decided to swim. Unfortunately, Loni misjudged the depth and drowned. Despite valiant attempts by his friends to rescue him, their efforts proved unsuccessful.

Responding promptly to the incident, disaster management teams swiftly arrived at the location to retrieve Loni's body. However, the challenging terrain, characterised by large boulders and steep slopes, made the retrieval operation difficult. The teams worked persistently from 4:30pm, finally succeeding in recovering the body by 9:30pm.

