SC Grants Bail To Controversial Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma In Lakhan Bhaiya Encounter Case

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma | PTI

Encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India in Lakhan Bhaiya encounter case.

Lakhan Bhaiya's real name was Ramnarayan Gupta. He was killed on November 11, 2006 at Nana Nani Park in Versova, Mumbai.

The allegations on Sharma, who was famously known as the "encounter specialist" cop in Mumbai, was that he had kidnapped Lakhan Bhaiya and another person named Anil Bhede from Vashi from their homes.

Controversy erupted after it was alleged that Lakhan's killing was staged as an "encounter". Lakhan's friend Anil Bhede was also found dead.

This is breaking news. More details awaited...