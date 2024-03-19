Bombay HC Holds Pradeep Sharma Guilty Of Lakhan Bhaiyya Fake Encounter, Sentences Him To Life Imprisonment

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma | PTI

The Bombay High court on Tuesday held encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma guilty in 2006 Lakhan Bhaiyya fake encounter case. He has now been sentenced to life imprisonment.

High court sets aside Sharma's acquittal

The high court on Tuesday set aside the order of acquittal of Sharma calling it perverse and said the trial court did not see overwhelming evidence against him. The court has now asked police to take Sharma in custody in three weeks. Besides, the court also dismissed the appeal filed by 10 other accused including 9 police officials.

The sessions court had on July 12, 2013, convicted 21 accused including 13 police personnel to life imprisonment for gunning down an alleged gangster Lakhan Bhaiyya at the Nana Nani Park at Versova on November 11, 2006. The court had acquitted Sharma observing that the prosecution miserably failed to prove case against him.

What happened in this case?

On November 11, 2006, a police team picked up Ram Narayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya, from neighbouring Vashi on the suspicion that he was a member of Rajan gang, along with his friend Anil Bheda, and killed Gupta in a "fake" encounter near Nana Nani Park in suburban Versova in Western Mumbai on the same evening.

According to prosecution, Bheda was initially detained at D N Nagar police station in Versova and was later shifted to Kolhapur. He was subsequently brought back to Mumbai and was detained for about a month.

Soon thereafter, Ram Narayan's brother, advocate Ramprasad Gupta, moved the Bombay High Court, alleging police had in fact murdered his brother. In February 2008, the High Court ordered a magisterial inquiry which concluded that it was a "cold-blooded" murder.

Sharma was held by SIT in 2010

In September 2009, HC constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. Pradeep Sharma had been arrested by SIT on January 8, 2010 along with 21 others for involvement in the fake encounter. According to investigators, Gupta was killed at the instance of Navi Mumbai-based builder Janardhan Bange alias Janya Sheth, who had got in touch with Sharma to have Gupta killed.

On March 12, 2011, Bheda, the sole eye-witness, went missing from his house in Navi Mumbai; he was supposed to depose in court on March 18.