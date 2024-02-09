Maharashtra: I-T Sleuths Raid 12 Locations Linked To Former Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma | PTI

Mumbai: The Income Tax (IT) department was in full throttle on Thursday when it conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations linked to former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, a former BSP MP and ex-Maharashtra minister, Ramesh Dube and retired bureaucrats. There were unconfirmed reports that a retired IPS officer and an ex-IAS officer were also raided. The raids were conducted following information about alleged tax evasion and investments in benami properties in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

The tax sleuths raided the residences of Pradeep Sharma, Ramesh Dube, and a former bureaucrat who reportedly had massive undisclosed investments in Star Wings real estate company promoted by developer Rajeev Dube. Indian cricketer Shivam Dube is grandson of Ramesh Dube, a founder member of the NCP.

Several others raided in connection with probe

The tax evasion searches were also conducted at the residence of a former senior bureaucrat heading the Slum Rehabilation Agency (SRA) and a retired senior police officer. “It is an ongoing investigation linked to undisclosed investments and benami properties linked to politically exposed persons,” confirmed senior IT officials.

Pradeep Sharma, who is out on bail, is an accused the Mansukh Hiren murder case. Hiren was a witness in the Antilia case who was allegedly murdered at the behest of Sharma. The taxmen searched Sharma's Andheri JB Nagar and Powai residence, his NGO office located in MIDC area. The encounter specialist credited with killing of over 100 gangsters had contested the 2019 assembly elections on Shiv Sena ticket from Nalasopara and lost by a margin of 43,729 votes to Vasai Virar strongman Bhai Thakur son Kshitij Thakur.

Sharma is from the famed 1983 batch of police officers that includes former encounter specialist late Vijay Salaskar, Praful Bhosle and Ravindra Angre. He was preparing to fight the forthcoming assembly elections from Andheri East constituency against the sitting Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Rituja Latke.