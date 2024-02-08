Mumbai: IT Officials Raid Home Of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma In Tax Evasion Case

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma | PTI

Mumbai, February 8: Officials of the Income Tax department on Thursday, February 8, raided the home of former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma. Initial reports said the IT officials searched Pradeep Sharma's residence in Mumbai's Andheri area in connection with a tax evasion case. Popularly known as "encounter specialist", Sharma was earlier arrested in connection with the sensational Mansukh Hiran murder case.

A SUV laden with gelatin and a death threat to the Ambani family was found abandoned near the Antilia building on February 25, 2021, and on March 5, the vehicle owner Hiran was found dead in the Thane Creek.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which took over the probe from Maharashtra Police and arrested Sharma in June 2021, contended that he allegedly conspired with another sacked policeman Sachin Vaze to finish off Hiran, considered a "weak link" in the entire conspiracy to terrorise the Ambanis family.

IT Raids At Ghanshyam Dubey's Residence:

In addition to the raid at Sharma's house, IT officials also searched the residence of former Maharashtra MLA and businessman Ghanshyam Dubey. Last year in January, Dubey had been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly grabbing a piece of land using forged documents. The case was registered against Dubey, a resident of Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh, his driver, Hari Prasad, and a former sub-registrar of Bhadohi tehsil.