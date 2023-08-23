Antilia Bomb Scare Case: SC Grants Bail To Former Cop Pradeep Sharma In Connection With Bizman Mansukh Hiren's Murder

Pradeep Sharma | File

Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiren. The decision overturns the Bombay High Court's previous denial of bail to Sharma in January.

On February 25, 2021, an SUV loaded with gelatine was discovered near the opulent residence of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, known as 'Antilia,' located in the southern part of Mumbai. The SUV, linked to businessman Mansukh Hiren, who later met an untimely death, raised concerns and suspicions. Tragically, on March 5, 2021, Hiren's lifeless body was found in a creek in Thane, a neighbouring district.

Sharma's Allegations and Defense

Sharma's legal representative argued that the sole accusation against the former police officer was his alleged assistance to his ex-colleague Sachin Waze, the primary accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and Hiren's killing. The objective was to eliminate Hiren.

Renowned as an encounter specialist, Sharma was part of the Mumbai Police's encounter squad, which claimed the lives of more than 300 criminals in various encounters.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Sharma, highlighted that the ex-officer had an illustrious career spanning 37 years of service before retirement. According to Rohatgi, Waze aimed for recognition and notoriety, attempting to stage an explosive incident outside a prominent industrialist's Mumbai residence.

To achieve this, he acquired gelatin sticks. Later, in collaboration with Hiren, Waze positioned them within the businessman's car, later placing the vehicle outside the industrialist's house. This act was intended to facilitate Waze's claim of uncovering an attack plot. Rohatgi emphasized that there existed no concrete evidence directly linking Sharma to Sachin Waze.

Absence of Substantial Evidence

Rohatgi raised pertinent questions regarding the feasibility of hatching a murder conspiracy within the premises of the police commissioner's office. He pointed out that his client, a retired police officer, had interacted with Waze on two occasions: once at the Malabar Hill police station and another at the police commissioner's office. The advocate questioned whether such a high-profile crime could genuinely be orchestrated within the confines of the commissioner's office.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)