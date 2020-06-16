Coronavirus in Delhi: Metro services likely to resume; COVID-19 cases rise to 42,829

The Delhi Metro services which have been shut since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata Curfew' to break the chain of the coronavirus, are likely to resume. According to Times Now, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is working on a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume metro services as soon as possible.
The Delhi Police will be responsible for ensuring social distancing of passengers outside the gates. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will inform the police about the status of the crowd inside so that they could allow gradual entry of passengers and also record the temperature of the passengers using the thermal scanner, a police source said.
The source added, “Every person standing in a queue outside the station will be standing in a destination-specific queue and entry gate. Hand sanitisers will be made available at each gate."
"It has to be a coordinated effort between the three agencies in real-time," the source further said.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the national capital have surged to 42,829 - the third-highest in the country. The city has witnessed a growth of 1,647 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,400 deaths.
India registered over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row pushing tally to 3,43,091 on Tuesday, while the death toll rose to 9,900 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The country recorded 10,667 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases stands at 1,53,178, while 1,80,012 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the officially updated figure at 8 am.
(With inputs from Agencies)
