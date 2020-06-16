Coronavirus in Delhi: Metro services likely to resume; COVID-19 cases rise to 42,829

The Delhi Metro services which have been shut since March 22, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata Curfew' to break the chain of the coronavirus, are likely to resume. According to Times Now, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is working on a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to resume metro services as soon as possible.

The Delhi Police will be responsible for ensuring social distancing of passengers outside the gates. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will inform the police about the status of the crowd inside so that they could allow gradual entry of passengers and also record the temperature of the passengers using the thermal scanner, a police source said.

The source added, “Every person standing in a queue outside the station will be standing in a destination-specific queue and entry gate. Hand sanitisers will be made available at each gate."

"It has to be a coordinated effort between the three agencies in real-time," the source further said.