Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain admitted to hospital due to fever, trouble in breathing; tested for COVID-19

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday night.
This comes a day after Jain attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to discuss the response to coronavirus in Delhi.
Jain informed about his health and said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated"
As reported by India Today, he was tested for coronavirus after he was admitted to the hospital last night.
CM Arvind Kejriwal wished him a speedy recovery on Twitter and said, " Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon."
Earlier, after complaining of fever and sore throat, Arvind Kejriwal was tested for virus and had tested negative for COVID-19.
Following the manifestation of COVID-19 symptoms, Kejriwal had canceled all of his meetings thereafter.
