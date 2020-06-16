Delhi's Health Minister Satyender Jain admitted to hospital due to fever, trouble in breathing; tested for COVID-19

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday night.

This comes a day after Jain attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to discuss the response to coronavirus in Delhi.

Jain informed about his health and said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated"