Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP Hospital, holds meeting with officials to review coronavirus preparedness

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday afternoon visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management.

The minister reached LNJP Hospital after holding an all-party meeting over COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The hospital administration briefed the Home Minister about the number of patients they have handled in the fight against COVID -19 and surgeries and deliveries done.

Amit Shah also enquired about the number of patients the hospital has received and how many of them recovered and succumbed to death.

He also asked about the number of people who were from Delhi and from other parts of the country who got treatment at the hospital.

The hospital administration gave Shah details sought by him.

They claimed that 97 per cent of COVID-19 patients went back home after getting treatment.