Fake News Alert: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quashes rumours of another lockdown

After the fact-checking arm of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Sunday quashed rumours of another lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed the same on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi in being planned. There are no such plans(sic)"
Earlier, a fake message was doing the rounds of social media. "Home Ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time its going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi (sic)," it read.
"Everyone please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer etc. ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic)," the message further said.
PIB Fact Check on Sunday refuted the claims and said that there is no such plan. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers," they said.
On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister held meetings with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They discussed the COVID-19 situation in the national capital after which Shah said that a committee would be set up to ensure the availability of 60 per cent beds in private hospitals at a lower rate for coronavirus patients.
"Modi govt to immediately provide 500 converted rail coaches to the Delhi govt, adding 8,000 beds for COVID-19 patients," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,224 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327.