Fake News Alert: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal quashes rumours of another lockdown

Earlier, a fake message was doing the rounds of social media. "Home Ministry sources confirming Delhi NCR complete lockdown from 18th June for 4 weeks. This time its going to be very strict. No one will be allowed out. President's rule in Delhi (sic)," it read.

"Everyone please do all necessary work which involves movement of paper, file, computer etc. ASAP before Delhi gets lockdown (sic)," the message further said.

PIB Fact Check on Sunday refuted the claims and said that there is no such plan. "There is no such plan under consideration. Please beware of rumour mongers," they said.