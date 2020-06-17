Bhopal: Fund crunch forces state to shift MP School of Drama to Banganga Square

Bhopal: A shortage of fund has compelled the state government to shift MP School of Drama to the basement of Mulla Ramuji Sanskriti Bhawan, Banganga Square.

The corona pandemic and the lockdown have caused fund crunch to the government. A sum of Rs 1, 00, 000 is paid as rent for the building each month.

Nevertheless, the edifice where the institution is set to go is in ruins. The roof of the building leak and rain water drips down its walls. And the rooms are so small that acting classes cannot be held there. Also, there is no auditorium.

Earlier, the office of the directorate of culture, housed in the basement, was shifted to Shivaji Nagar in 2018 because of such problems.