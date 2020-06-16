In Bhopal, Congress women wing burns Rewa MP Janardan Mishra effigy for anti-girl comment

BHOPAL: The members of Congress party’s women wing burnt effigy of Rewa MP Janardan Mishra here on Tuesday for his comment on women selling liquor at shops.
The MP has stated in Rewa that appointing women personnel at liquor shops should not be made an issue because even 16-year-old girls take alcohol. The Congress party and others had criticized the order of government after which the state government withdrew the order to post women personnel at the liquor shops.
The women’s wing of District Congress Committee revived the issue on Tuesday. Its women’s wing president Santosh Kasana and other members staged demonstration at MPPCC office and burnt the effigy of Mishra.
Kasana alleged that malnutrition has increased in MP in last 15 years. The women in Rewa district are not able to get food even twice a day. “MP has levelled baseless allegations against women and girls,” she added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)