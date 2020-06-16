In Bhopal, Congress women wing burns Rewa MP Janardan Mishra effigy for anti-girl comment

BHOPAL: The members of Congress party’s women wing burnt effigy of Rewa MP Janardan Mishra here on Tuesday for his comment on women selling liquor at shops.

The MP has stated in Rewa that appointing women personnel at liquor shops should not be made an issue because even 16-year-old girls take alcohol. The Congress party and others had criticized the order of government after which the state government withdrew the order to post women personnel at the liquor shops.