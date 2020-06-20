'Rahul Gandhi should rise above petty politics': Amit Shah tweets video of jawan's father who lashed out at the Congress leader

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he should rise above petty politics. Shah's comment's came after a video of a jawan's father who lashed out at the Congress leader went viral.

Well, Gandhi had been attacking the government over the situation at the India-China border after clashes in Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives.

Shah tweeted a video of the father of an injured soldier lashing out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising the Wayanad MP to not "indulge in politics."

"A brave armyman's father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi. At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest," Shah tweeted along with a video.