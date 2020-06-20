Indore: ‘Green’ Aditya Hospital gets rap for ‘treating’ COVID case

ADITYA HOSP’S VERSION

Hospital administrator, Dr Jitendra Sethiya, said they didn’t treat any COVID-19 patient in the hospital and the allegations are baseless.

“Our accountant was admitted to the (Aditya) hospital following weakness. As he didn’t have any symptoms, we admitted him. Later, he had fever after which we immediately shifted him to a ‘yellow’ category hospital and was later shifted to a ‘Red’ category hospital on being positive,” Dr Sethiya said.

He confirmed that the accountant succumbed to the disease but rubbished all allegations.

“We sent a rapid response team to the hospital to get samples of the staff. We learnt that they had treated a positive patient due to which we are serving a show cause notice to them. Aditya Hospital will have to reply in three days stating why its license should not be suspended,” health officer and in-charge of RRT Dr Amit Malakar said.

He added that the area where the patient was treated has been sealed.