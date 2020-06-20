Indore: ‘Green’ Aditya Hospital gets rap for ‘treating’ COVID case

Indore: Health Department has decided to slap a showcause notice to Aditya Hospital on Saturday for allegedly treating a COVID-19 patient in the hospital despite being in the “Green” category.
The hospital administration allegedly admitted that it ‘treated’ its accountant three days ago. One more employee was also infected. Unfortunately, when his sample reports showed positive, they shifted him (the accountant) to Aurobindo Hospital and he died on Saturday during treatment. The other employee of Aditya Hospital who tested positive is also being treated at Aurobindo Hospital.
ADITYA HOSP’S VERSION
Hospital administrator, Dr Jitendra Sethiya, said they didn’t treat any COVID-19 patient in the hospital and the allegations are baseless.
“Our accountant was admitted to the (Aditya) hospital following weakness. As he didn’t have any symptoms, we admitted him. Later, he had fever after which we immediately shifted him to a ‘yellow’ category hospital and was later shifted to a ‘Red’ category hospital on being positive,” Dr Sethiya said.
He confirmed that the accountant succumbed to the disease but rubbished all allegations.
“We sent a rapid response team to the hospital to get samples of the staff. We learnt that they had treated a positive patient due to which we are serving a show cause notice to them. Aditya Hospital will have to reply in three days stating why its license should not be suspended,” health officer and in-charge of RRT Dr Amit Malakar said.
He added that the area where the patient was treated has been sealed.
