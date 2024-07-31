Indore: 23 Roads Worth Rs 468 Crore To Pave Way For City's Fast Growth

Representational Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While presenting his budget, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav allotted Rs 468 crore for laying 23 roads which according to him will put growth of Indore on fast track. 'These roads will be prepared in a time-framed manner; tentatively in eight months. Bills of contractors will be cleared within a week so that there is no halt in road construction work,' Bhargav said. The Mayor also stated that the IMC would clear all pending dues till year 2021 by August end. 'And by the end of the year, all dues on IMC till 2022 will be cleared,' he added.

The IMC budget-2024-25 is aimed at making Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) self-reliant through financial discipline, financial management and good-governance. The Mayor said that IMC reduced Rs 22 crore yearly losses by replacing street lights with LEDs and Rs 8 crore on water supply through good practices.

IMC is going to make an action plan regarding Nazul lands on PPP model in 29 villages which were brought under IMC limits about a decade ago. The concept of self-reliance will be fulfilled by constructing self-financed residential and commercial complexes at such places. With the implementation of TDR policy and software development, local bodies will be able to sell additional FAR along with the development of roads. This will provide additional sources of income to the bodies.

Bhargav said that the focus was on areas like solar energy, yoga, digitisation, green city-clean city and traffic management. We are moving forward by working rapidly on this road map. It is our endeavour that in the coming times, Indore will be covered with greenery along with cleanliness, Solar City, IT City, Best Traffic Management System is going to be ours. Indore will also become the number one city in industry, human management, trade-business, education and sports. For the success of our city, we have to increase our civic taxes. We have to make some contribution for the developed future of our city.

From Market Department to Self-Reliant Corporation

For Self-Reliant Corporation, licence proceedings will be done by conducting a physical survey of business establishments. Rules will be simplified for their renewal. Action plan to redevelop corporation-owned shops and complexes by conducting a physical survey. Plans are proposed for Vallabh Market, Veer Savarkar Market and Taran Pushkar. Mayor Bhargav said that in view of the growing city, Chaat Chowpatty Haat markets will be developed at four places. Sarafa Chowpatty, famous for food across the country, will be redeveloped in a traditional way.

Roads to progress

- Among the 23 to be constructed include Subhash Marg, Jinsi to Neminath Square, Jinsi to Laxmibai statue, Bhagirathpura Road, Bhamori to Rajshahi Garden, Janjirwala Square to Atal Dwar, Madhumilan to Cantonment Square, Advanced Academy to Ring Road, GPO to Sarwate Bus Stand.

- Chandan Nagar to Airport Road will be constructed through re-densification.

- Construction of RE-2, RW 1 and MR-4 and Scheme No 155 Nandbagh Road among four important roads of the master plan.

- Provision of Rs 100 crore on small roads of wards.

- Model roads will be constructed in 6 assembly constituencies of the city.

Rs 200 crore for Waste to Energy Plant

There is a plan to build a new plant for waste to energy at a cost of Rs 200 crore. This will not only dispose of 500 tonnes of waste, but will also produce 6 MW of electricity. This is an important step towards environmental protection.

150 new vehicles for garbage collection

- 6 innovations each in 85 wards under 3R innovations.

- Best Roof Top Garden Competition will be organised for citizens.

- Waste to Energy Plant will be given priority. On this basis, we will generate energy and earn profit.

- The work of beautifying 300 back lanes has been completed. Target has been set to transform 5 back lanes of each ward.

- 30 slum settlements developed as ëgreen slumsí.

- 4R gardens to be developed.

- Important step towards improving air quality.

- 10 wards of the city identified and a project based on AQI protocol began.

- C&D Waste Plant and Green Waste Plant established.

- 150 new vehicles will be provided for garbage collection in two months.

Sewerage system: New STPs

- Construction of 120, 40 and 35 MLD STPs at a cost of Rs 511 crore under Namami Gange project.

- 80 and 40 MLD STPs will be constructed at a cost of Rs 568 crore in AMRUT-2.O. Work will be done to lay 320 km of sewer line in the outer and central areas of the city.

- Renovation work of Bilawali, Limbodi and Chhota Sirpur ponds will be done at a cost of Rs 22.5 crore.

- Recharge shafts will be built with public cooperation for water conservation at 109 places.

- Boating and water sports activities will begin in Bilawali pond.

- This year, 47 stepwells will be renovated on priority.

- Work of 125 drainage lines of the city will be done at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

- The tenure of Smart City has been extended by the Central government till March 31, 2025.

Solar City: Free e-rickshaw charging for a year

- Free charging facility for e-rickshaws for one year in the charging station centres established by the corporation.

- Solar panels have been installed at more than 8k places, which are producing 53 megawatt electricity.

- One colony of each ward of the city will be made 100 per cent solar based.

- Five gardens of the city will be made solar.

- Lights of 85 advanced gardens will be equipped with state-of-the-art lights.

- All street lights of the city will be digitised.

Digital city: Free Wi-Fi zones at 150 places

- Plan to create e-office to integrate office work of the corporation.

- 150 major intersections will be marked and free Wi-Fi zones will be created.

- Consultant appointed for 3 years with an amount of Rs 2.14 crore for IT work. - Digitisation and document management work of lease department documents at an estimated cost of Rs 2.64 crore in 1 year.

- Workshop management, work supervision will be digitised.

- Digital address will be issued through QR code at the residence of property holders.

Two new ponds to be developed

- Provision of Rs 1800 crore in AMRUT 2 for water management.

- Work of Narmada fourth phase begins.

- Construction of 35 new water tanks.

- Work will be done in four phases under AMRUT 2. Sump well in Jalud and Bijalpur.

- Tanks will be constructed for distribution in Indore city.

- In addition to traditional ponds of the city, 2 new ponds will be developed.