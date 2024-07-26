Indore: IMC To Regularise Muster Employees, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation will soon regularise its eligible muster employees, said the mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav on Thursday during a felicitation programme of IMC workers held at Ravindra Natya Griha.

Bhargav announced, “a list will be published soon for regularisation of eligible muster employees as per the eligibility norms and the process of regularisation would be completed soon thereafter after resolving the claims and objections.”

IMC health in-charge officer Ashwini Shukla said that as per the prescribed criteria of Swachh Survekshan 2024 and under the ‘Swachhata Apnao Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan’, corporation officers and employees were trained by giving detailed information through a presentation in the presence of mayor Bhargav and municipal commissioner Shivam Verma.

Safai mitras, drivers, helpers, sewerage employees and ragpickers from all 19 zones were felicitated by giving them certificates, wall clocks and mementoes for their excellent work. Along with this, all the corporation officers and employees were also administered the oath of cleanliness.

The mayor said, “Whenever I go to other states and countries, people ask me how Indore repeatedly comes first in cleanliness, to which I say that along with the aware citizens of Indore, the officers and employees of the corporation who do their work faithfully in every season and situation are also responsible for us becoming the leader in cleanliness.”

He said that last year construction work was going on at various places in the city but even in these challenging times, the corporation did its work with great efficiency and Indore became the number one city in cleanliness for the seventh time. This time also we all should work together to make Indore number one in cleanliness for the eighth time, he concluded.