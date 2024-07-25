MP: Narmada Ghat's Beauty Set To Flourish With Expansion In Mandleshwar

Proposed design of the ghat under construction |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Mandleshwar municipal council is diligently working on several beautification projects, including the expansion of the Narmada Ghat and the construction of a pitching wall.

These efforts aim to enhance the scenic beauty and structural integrity of the ghat, making it one of the most significant ghats in the region.

Council president Vishwadeep Moyade shared that the expansion involves the construction of a new ghat and a pitching wall on a large scale in the western part of the ancient main ghat. Once completed, this expansion will place the city's ghat among the largest, while the pitching wall will prevent soil erosion beneath the Ayodhya Colony.

Under the second phase of the 'Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme' for infrastructure development in all urban bodies of the state, a 155-metre ghat is being constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 2.5 crore, with 70 per cent of the work already completed.

Plans include the installation of 6-8 benches, 3 high mast lights, and attractive dust bins as part of the Swachhata Mission to enhance the ghat's beauty.

Additionally, a 140-metre returning and pitching wall is being built from Narmada Ashray Sthal to Tokeshwar Mahadev Temple to combat soil erosion. This wall will also receive beautification treatments.

Following the completion of the current construction, work will commence on the Brahmin Ghat in the eastern part of the ghat. Funded under the fourth phase of the Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Scheme, this 45-metre-long ghat, costing approximately Rs 44 lakh, will serve those performing Dashkarma rituals.

In preparation for the upcoming Simhastha, development projects worth around Rs 31 crore are proposed, including further construction work worth Rs 2.5 crore for Narmada Ghat in the 2024-25 financial year.

Future attractions will include floating fountains, and the construction of approach roads will connect the eastern and western parts of the ghat to the city.

These extensive efforts reflect a commitment to preserving and enhancing the Narmada Ghat, ensuring it remains a central point of beauty and cultural significance in Mandleshwar.