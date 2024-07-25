MP: Tribal Brothers In Panna Strike It Big With 19.22 Carat Diamond

photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Living in poverty, two tribal brothers had long dreamed of striking it rich by unearthing a diamond in a quarry they leased in Panna. On Wednesday, their dream came true. The lives of the two brothers are set to change forever as the duo unearthed a 19.22 carat diamond which is estimated to fetch them at least Rs 75 lakh.

The discovery of the precious stone has transformed the lives of the two brothers and their families overnight.

Like any other day, Raju Gond, 40, and his younger brother Rakesh, 26, had gone to their diamond quarry the family had leased in Krishna Kalyanpur (Patti) in Panna. As the brothers were digging and sifting through the mud, they saw a shining stone. They quickly realized they had struck a jackpotóa diamond that would change their lives.The duo immediately rushed to the diamond office and deposited the precious stone.

Panna diamond examiner Anupam Singh said that the diamond has been deposited and it weighs 19.22 carat. The officials said the raw diamond would be auctioned and the proceeds would be given to the labourer after deducting government royalty and taxes.

Raju, who lives in Ahirguan camp village nearly 6 km away from Panna, talking to Free Press, after getting the money from the sale of the diamond, he wants to start a business to provide a better living to his family and also wants to buy agricultural land. He would also clear his debt from the money he would receive, he added. Raju, who has six daughters and a son, also intends to spend the money on his children's education.

Raju said that he had taken a mine around one-and-half month ago on lease in his father Chunnuwada Gond's name. He along with his brother and other family members had been digging in the hope of getting a precious stone someday.

Interestingly, now he wants to apply for more diamond pits with the hope of finding a few more diamonds. His younger brother Rakesh said that his distant relative had also managed to find a diamond some time back.

