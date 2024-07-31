Indore: Cong Corporators Expelled For Protesting Over The Fake Bill Scam Issue, Budget Passed Unanimously

Congress corporators stage protest during IMC budget session |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The IMC budget for fiscal 2024-25 was passed unanimously by voice vote as Speaker Munanal Yadav expelled Congress corporators for the entire day for protesting over the fake bill scam issue in the House.

Clad in black clothes, Congress corporate had reached Atal Parisar which is the IMC Council conference hall, with placards in their hands to protest over the fake bill scam related to the drainage department of the IMC.

As soon as the condolence was paid to the departed, Congress corporators stood up showing placards about the fake bill scam. The BJP and Congress corporators' exchanged heated words as the former demanded from the Speaker that the placards should be removed from the House.

The Congress corporators continued with their sloganeering not letting mayor Pushymitra Bhargav present the budget. Despite several warnings by the Speaker Congress corporators did not relent. As the warning fell on deaf ears the Speaker expelled all Congress corporators for the day. They continued with their sloganeering even outside till such time that the mayor kept reading his budget speech.