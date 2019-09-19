Top stories that dominated headlines today

MUMBAI:

Woman among 2 booked for duping job aspirants of Rs 22.5 lakh

Two persons, including a woman, from Maharashtra's Thane district have been booked for allegedly duping 30 people of nearly Rs 22.5 lakh on the pretext of getting them jobs abroad, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mohammad Safique Khan and his associate Jarina Bano, ran a private firm here which claimed to be providing overseas employment, a police spokesperson said. Last year, they allegedly took around Rs 22.5 lakh from 30 people while promising to get them employed as salesmen at a plush mall in Dubai, she said.

Mumbai: 65-year-old rainfall record broken

Mumbai has broken its 65-year record for the highest rainfall recorded in the month of September, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the data, Santacruz observatory has recorded 959mm of rainfall in the first 18 days of September by breaking the record 920mm of rainfall recorded in Sept 1954.

FIR against 18 Shiv Sena corporators for vandalising BJP Mayor’s office

Bhayandar police booked 28 Shiv Sainiks, including 18 Sena corporators, for vandalising the standing committee hall and the office of Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP) in the main administrative building of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) over a delay in constructing an art gallery in memory of Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Apart from slapping IPC sections 353, 143, 147, 149, 427 and 504, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for causing damage to public property, which attracts a jail-term of at least six months to five years.

Mumbai: Central Railway to get its first AC local train by mid-November

In good news for commuters of Central Railway (CR), soon they will be able to ride air-conditioned local trains on CR route. The Central Railway is expected to get its first fully air-conditioned train by October 15.

According to the Indian Express, the AC local trains are likely to ply between Thane-Vashi and Thane-Panvel, as the trans-harbour line has no restriction on height. An official told the leading daily, “Once the rake reaches Bombay division, two types of trials will be conducted — static and moving — which will take another 15 to 20 days. By mid-November commercial operation of AC local on CR will start.”

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP to contest 7 seats from Mumbai

Ahead of Assembly election, the National Congress Party (NCP) is planning to contest seven seats of 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai. The party is looking for candidates from Worli, Anushakti Nagar, Kurla, Vikhroli and Magathane Assembly constituencies, included in their quota in the seat-sharing agreement with the Congress. Both the parties have come to an agreement on sharing 125 seats each and leaving the rest 38 for the smaller allies.

According to Hindustan Times, NCP may field big names such as Mumbai president Nawab Malik, members of legislative council Vidya Chavan and Kiran Pawaskar, and former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) group leader Dhananjay Pisal.

With 26,453 people living in 1 sqkm, Mumbai becomes second most populated city in the world: Report

According to the civic body’s environment report 2018-19, Mumbai has 26,453 people living in one square kilometre (sqkm). This makes Mumbai a second most populated city in the world which has 12.78 million population.

Hindustan Times reports that, United Nations Habitat Data in 2018 rated Mumbai as second most populated city in the world after Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh living 44,500 people in a sqkm. The third most populated city in the world is Medellin in Colombia living 19,700 people in a sqkm.

Mumbai: Evidence shows minor spent Rs 1,000 which he claimed to have received from someone to kill teacher, says Police

On Wednesday, the police have said they have found evidence that the 12-year-old boy, who was charged with murder for allegedly killing his teacher, had visited a mall and spent Rs 1,000, which he claimed to have received from someone who asked him to kill the woman.

The 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher, who was also his school principal, at her home on Monday. According to Indian Express, the boy initially claimed that his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 for daily expenses from the deceased, as she had helped the family in the past.

INDIA:

Bhopal: Posters calling for ban on Digvijaya Singh's entry into temples

Posters seeking a ban on the entry of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh into temples were put up here on Thursday. This came after Digvijaya Singh stroked a controversy on Tuesday by saying that "people wearing saffron clothes commit crimes like rapes inside temples." His statement drew sharp criticism from several quarters.

"The Hindu society calls for putting a ban on the entry of anti-Hindu Digvijaya Singh into temples. Ban! Ban! By Hindu Samaj," read one such poster pasted outside the Parushram Temple here.

SC on Ayodhya hearing: Mediation can also continue alongside

The Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the Ayodhya title dispute case is back in the reckoning, despite it failing to evolve a consensus among the various stakeholders earlier. The court has ruled that the mediation can continue till the arguments are concluded on October 18.

The three-member panel, tasked to resolve the vexed issue amicably, has been through crests and troughs since its appointment on March 8.

Tabrez Ansari lynching case: Jharkhand police bring back murder charge on all accused

Eight days after the Jharkhand police dropped the murder charge against 11 accused in the mob lynching case of young Muslim man Tabrez Ansari, they brought back the same charge on the accused on Wednesday after obtaining a fresh medical report.

According to Indian Express, in a statement, the Jharkhand Police said that in the first chargesheet, “opinion on the cause of death” was kept “reserved” in the viscera report. And on invoking the murder charge under Section 302 of the IPC, police said they had “additional evidence” like the opinion sought from a second medical board of directors, which opined that Ansari’s death was due to the combined effect of “injury and cardiac arrest” and that the video was not tampered with.

Rajnath Singh flies in Tejas fighter jet, becomes first Defence Minister to fly in light combat aircraft

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh undertook a maiden sortie on a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), fully dressed in a G-Suit, from Bengaluru on Thursday.

Singh, who became the first Defence Minister of the country to fly in a Tejas, took to the cockpit of the fighter jet with a pilot in the front seat.

"Singh is the first Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) to fly the LCA. National Flight Test Centre Director Air-Vice Marshal N. Tiwari piloted the fourth-generation fighter trainer, with Singh behind him in the tandem seater in the glass cockpit," a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) told IANS here.

Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav: As 3 more Samajwadi Party MLCs set to join BJP

Three more Samajwadi Party (SP) members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. These three MLCs -- Ramesh Misra, Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu and C. P. Chand -- met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and discussed the matter.

All three were elected from the local bodies and their term expires on March 7, 2022. Ramesh Misra belongs to Hamirpur, Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu is from Ballia and C. P. Chand is from Maharajganj.

Will create new paradise in Kashmir: Modi in Nashik rally

Blaming the Congress for the plight of Kashmiris for decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for making efforts to create a "new paradise" in the valley.

Launching the BJP's poll campaign for the next month's Maharashtra Assembly elections, Modi also said that a lot of efforts are being made from across the border to foment violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

INX Media Case: Court extends Chidambaram’s custody till October 3

In a major jolt to former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the special CBI judge extended his judicial custody till October 3 on Thursday.

Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5, when the court sent him to 14 days judicial custody in the INX media case, was brought to the court room earlier on Thursday.

Opposing the CBI's judicial custody extension application, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram said, "CBI application does not give reasons for extension of judicial custody and the accused (Chidambaram) has already been in custody for 14 days."

Mamata-Shah meet: West Bengal CM raises Assam NRC issue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that genuine Indians belonging to Bengali, Bihari, Gorkha and Assamese communities were excluded from the NRC in Assam and sought his intervention to ameliorate their miseries.

This was conveyed by Banerjee to Shah in her first meeting with the home minister, who assumed the office about three months ago.

"I have come to meet the home minister to discuss about the NRC in Assam and told him that many genuine Indians were excluded from the list. I have requested him to do the needful so that they can be included in the NRC as they are in distress," she told reporters after the meeting with Shah.

WORLD:

Florida: Dog saves family by alerting them to fire, dies in process

A Dog is indeed man's best friend and a pooch from Florida exemplified the saying. The canine tried all things possible to save his family from fire and died while trying to alarm them, reported Fox News.

A Jack Russell Terrier, Zippy started barking as the fire alarm went off shortly when a fire broke out in the attic of Butler family house, located in Bradenton, around 2 am (IST) Tuesday.

US stands with Saudi Arabia, says Mike Pompeo after meeting Crown Prince

Amidst heightened tensions in the region following the drone attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday met Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) and expressed support for the Kingdom's right to defend itself.

"Met with #Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman today to discuss the unprecedented attacks against Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. The U.S. stands with #SaudiArabia and supports its right to defend itself. The Iranian regime's threatening behaviour will not be tolerated," Pompeo said in a tweet.

Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu fails to win majority; virtual tie between right-wing bloc and centre-left

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is projected to have failed to muster a majority in a tough election that saw a virtual tie between Netanyahu's right-wing bloc and a centre-left grouping that would be led by former military chief Benny Gantz.

According to Reuters, The outcome, on Wednesday, dealt a new blow to Israel’s longest-serving leader who was already weakened by the inability to put together an administration after an inconclusive election in April. But with coalition-building again key to forming a government, it could be days or even weeks before it becomes clear whether the wily politician hailed by supporters as “King Bibi” has been dethroned after a decade in power.

New US bill to prevent China interference in Dalai Lama's succession

Amidst uncertainties around the health of Dalai Lama, US bipartisan lawmakers have introduced a new bill in Congress threatening sanctions against Chinese officials if they interfere in the spiritual leader's succession.

The Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019 which was introduced in the House of Representatives on September 13 by James McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, proposed to prohibit China from opening any new consulate in American soil until the US is permitted to establish its own diplomatic office in Tibetan capital of Lhasa.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau 'deeply sorry' over his brown face makeup photograph

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a fervent advocate of the multiculturalism integral to Canadian identity, apologized Wednesday for wearing brownface makeup to a party at a school where he taught 18 years ago.

Time magazine published the photograph one week into a federal election campaign with Trudeau's Liberal Party in a tight contest against the Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.

30 killed, 45 injured in airstrike in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

At least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

The strike hit the district of Khoghyani in Nangarhar province on Wednesday, Tolo News. However, the government has confirmed death of only 10 people.

