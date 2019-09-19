Mumbai: Evidence shows minor spent Rs 1,000 which he claimed to have received from someone to kill teacher, says Police

On Wednesday, the police have said they have found evidence that the 12-year-old boy, who was charged with murder for allegedly killing his teacher, had visited a mall and spent Rs 1,000, which he claimed to have received from someone who asked him to kill the woman.

The 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his tuition teacher, who was also his school principal, at her home on Monday. According to Indian Express, the boy initially claimed that his mother had asked him to get Rs 2,000 for daily expenses from the deceased, as she had helped the family in the past. But he allegedly felt humiliated when the teacher scolded him in front of two other students when he asked for money. However, he later allegedly said that a person had paid him Rs 1,000 to kill the teacher and promised to pay another Rs 5,000 later on. He also claimed that he has spent the Rs 1,000 by purchasing burgers and playing video games with two friends.

An officer told the Indian Express, “Based on his movements, we have not ruled out that he did go to a mall with two friends. There, he said he ran up a bill of Rs 750 at a fast food outlet and another Rs 250 at the gaming zone. We are now scanning CCTV footage at the mall to verify the same. It appears he was threatened that if he did not murder her, he would be killed and his body thrown in the drain. However, as of now, we cannot say anything for certain.”

The cops are now recording statements of the two boys who are said to have accompanied the minor on Sunday. The police are also on the lookout for the person who the minor said had paid him. They are also scanning CCTV footages to confirm the theory.