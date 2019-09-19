Israel election 2019: Benjamin Netanyahu fails to win majority; virtual tie between right-wing bloc and centre-left

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is projected to have failed to muster a majority in a tough election that saw a virtual tie between Netanyahu's right-wing bloc and a centre-left grouping that would be led by former military chief Benny Gantz.

According to Reuters, The outcome, on Wednesday, dealt a new blow to Israel’s longest-serving leader who was already weakened by the inability to put together an administration after an inconclusive election in April. But with coalition-building again key to forming a government, it could be days or even weeks before it becomes clear whether the wily politician hailed by supporters as “King Bibi” has been dethroned after a decade in power.

With Israeli media reporting more than 90 percent of votes counted in Tuesday’s election, the bloc led by Netanyahu’s Likud party was more or less even with a likely grouping headed by Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party. On Wednesday local TV channels projected Netanyahu trailing his rival Benny Gantz by just one seat, following a re-run general election.

Both Netanyahu and Gantz have said they can form a government, even though projections give neither man a majority in the new Parliament. With 92 per cent of votes counted, the Prime Minister's Likud party is set to take a total of 32 seats, with its right-wing and ultra-Orthodox allies winning a further 24 seats, falling short of the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel's 120-seat legislature, media reports said.

Cobbling together a coalition would be key to forming a government, so, it might take days or weeks before it becomes clear whether the politician, admired by supporters as 'King Bibi' has been dethroned after a decade in power.

A Likud spokesman said the leaders of right-wing factions met Netanyahu at the prime minister’s office on Wednesday and pledged to work with him to form the next government. “He remains party chairman and its candidate to continue as prime minister,” Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz of Likud told Reuters.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office said the prime minister will not travel to New York next week for the UN General Assembly in the wake of the election results. Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz will speak at the UN General Assembly instead of Netanyahu, the prime minister's spokeswoman said. On Wednesday morning, 61-year-old Lieberman, an ally-turned-rival of Netanyahu, asserted that he will not join any coalition. He said that "the picture is clear...There is only one option and it's a broad liberal unity government" comprising of Likud, Blue and White and his own Yisrael Beitenu.

According to reports Netanyahu has rejected the idea of a coalition that would include the Joint List as a partner, saying there cannot be a government that relies on “parties that praise and glorify bloodthirsty terrorists who kill our soldiers, our citizens, our children.”

The results have raised questions about Netanyahu's political future: he is already facing a possible indictment over corruption charges, and his failure to lead Israel's right-wing camp to victory could further erode his position. The centrist Blue and White is set to take 32 seats, and two left-wing parties are on course to win a total of 11 seats, media reports said.