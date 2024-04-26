Malegaon Bomb Blast Case: After Repeated Warnings, Pragya Singh Thakur Finally Appears Before Court

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | File

Mumbai: The BJP’s Bhopal Member of Parliament, Pragya Singh Thakur, on Thursday finally appeared before a special court to record her final statement in connection with the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. On several occasions in the past, Thakur had failed to appear before the court on the grounds of medical illness. This prompted the special court to issue a warning, saying if she failed to appear before it on April 25, she would face action.

On Thursday, when she appeared before the court, Thakur said she was still not well and finding it difficult to even hold a pen. She later requested the court to allow her to put thumb impression below her statement. The court allowed her to do so. Since Pragya skipped several hearings, she has to respond to several questions that the other accused in the case have already replied. The court has asked her to appear before it every day to record her statement. On Saturday the court had given her a last extension for appearance, failing which the court was to take further steps. Thakur has shown her inability appear before the court since last month. Last month, on March 11, the court had issued a bailable warrant against her as she failed to appear before the court.

Court had approved her exemption plea on health grounds

On March 5, the court had allowed her exemption plea on health grounds only on the condition that her lawyer would submit proper medical records and also that she would remain present on March 11. After she failed to appear before the court on March 11, a bailable warrant was issued against her. The warrant was later cancelled. Later the court asked NIA Bhopal to verify the report submitted by Thakur. The NIA confirmed that she was indeed unwell, following which she was given further exemption from personal appearance.

Thakur, along with six others, is facing trial in the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, Indian Arms Act, and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court is recording the statements of the accused under Section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code. These are final statements of the accused before final arguments are made and the case is closed for judgment. Special court judge A K Lahoti posted the matter for further recording of the statement on Friday. Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.