Pragya Thakur’s Bid To Acquire Land For Ashram: Villagers Stage Protest As Crematorium Wall Crumbles

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Nevari and Nayapura village on Tuesday staged protest after torching the effigy of Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur following demolition of crematorium’s boundary wall on Monday night.

They lodged a complaint at Nishatpura police station in this regard. The police have forwarded the complaint to revenue department for verification. In a video that went viral in social media, villagers can be heard raising voice against Pragya Thakur’s move.

Ward number 75 corporator Rita Vishwakarma said, “MP Pragya Thakur with private JCB machine reached Nevari to acquire land for her ashram. In the process, the boundary wall of crematorium got demolished. As a result, villagers started protest. Pragya Thakur returned. On Tuesday, the villagers staged protest and torched her effigy.”

Dharmendra Yadav, resident of Shringar Choli, said, “Villagers have protested against demolition of crematorium boundary wall. She wants to open an ashram for which she wants to acquire land. That is why she came here with JCB machine. Villagers protested against her move.”

Nishatpura SHO Rupesh Dubey said, “I have forwarded the matter to revenue department for verification. Villagers have complained to Nishatpura police. Complaint does not mention name of MP Pragya Thakur. It has name of JCB operator.”