Bhopal: Damaged Makeshift Toilets Lead To Open Defecation In City Slums

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Open defecation can be seen again in city’s slum as temporary toilets are in a bad condition. Slum dwellers defecate in open as temporary ODF toilets are damaged in many areas as Bhopal Municipal Corporation has neglected their maintenance.

Temporary toilets were set up under National Sanitation Mission, which aims to end open defecation by changing social norms and behaviour coupled with financial subsidies given to build toilets. Temporary toilets were set up at Anna Nagar, Birla Mandir slum area, Bhim Nagar.

Tea vendor Mohit Jathav who lives in Birla Mandir slum, said, “We defecate in open as temporary toilets set up by BMC are in a dilapidated condition. No one comes here for repair or replacement. Even women defecate in open.”

Vegetable vendor Sunil Patel who lives in Bhim Nagar said, “BMC is least bothered about maintenance of temporary toilets. Most slum dwellers have no other option but to defecate in open.”

Sulabh Complex in place

Corporapor RK Singh Baghel said, “Sulabh Complex (public toilets) has been constructed. Temporary toilets were installed for the time being. Now, people should use these public toilets. However, we will look into matter and will set up new toilets if required.”

Toilets used a store house

National Sanitation Mission executive engineer DK Sharma said, “It was a temporary arrangement. In 90% slums, we have constructed toilets in their houses. But slum dwellers use them as store house or cattle house and defecate in open. Even slum dwellers paid Rs 1,300 for construction of household toilets. We will verify it, we will set up temporary toilets if required.”